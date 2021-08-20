Chaos and confusion continue at Kabul airport as people seek to flee

CNN - us politics

By Jennifer Hansler, Clarissa Ward, Brent Swails, Kylie Atwood and Nicole Gaouette, CNN

Chaotic scenes played out at Kabul airport again on Friday as thousands desperate to leave Afghanistan sought to reach evacuation flights and a backlog developed at the airport as the US ran out of places to fly them.

In the days since the Afghan capital fell to the Taliban, the United States has scrambled to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport and evacuate US citizens and vulnerable Afghans amid the extremely fluid situation on the ground.

The disarray of the evacuation effort is now spreading beyond Afghanistan. No flights have left Kabul in the last eight hours, CNN’s Clarissa Ward reported Friday, because one of the central destinations — Qatar — has reached or is nearing capacity.

The US government is now urgently trying to find new locations to land planes leaving Afghanistan, including Germany, as around 10,000 people at the Kabul airport who have been processed and are ready to go are unable to fly out because of the backlog.

‘It’s abysmal’

Soldiers by the runway at Kabul airport told Ward there is nowhere to fly them to as Qatar is refusing to accept more Afghans because they’ve reached capacity. “It’s abysmal… someone needs to step up,” one said.

In Washington, a senior White House official told CNN the pause in flights at Kabul is over and that flights will resume soon.

“There was a brief operational pause because we got so many people out yesterday there was a bit of a backup as they processed people at third party countries,” the official told CNN. “The commander on the ground has issued the order to recommence.”

The US is expected to relocate Afghans to Ramstein Air Base in Germany, multiple sources told CNN, and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday that they “have agreed with the US that Ramstein Air Base in particular can be used temporarily for the transit of people seeking protection from Afghanistan to the United States.”

President Joe Biden is expected to address the nation again about events in Afghanistan on Friday afternoon.

Homeland Security personnel are expected to go to Germany to assist with processing of SIV applicants and Afghan allies, according to two DHS officials.

Qatar had agreed to take in 8,000 Afghan Special Immigrant Visa applicants and their family members. The US has evacuated not only individuals in this category, but also those in a specially created refugee category for Afghans called a P1/P2 visa.

That mix of people on the planes is complicating the process, according to a State Department official. The Qataris are now also taking in other evacuees — such as Americans who have final destinations — but they do not want to take in Afghans who are not already in the SIV process and have gone through some sort of security check.

Safe passage

DHS staff were asked this week to volunteer for deployments to Germany and Qatar, according to the officials.

Meanwhile, military and diplomatic efforts are underway to press the Taliban to ensure safe passage for those still trying to reach the airport, but for now the route there is fraught with uncertainty for Afghans looking to flee, as they must first make their way through often violent and arbitrary Taliban checks.

Afghans who make it through the gates are then subjected to further scrutiny by Afghan special forces, who are facing accusations of similar brutality.

The US Embassy in Kabul has advised Americans that it “cannot ensure safe passage to the airport,” and Defense and State Department officials have said they do not have the capacity to retrieve US citizens from Kabul and bring them to the airport for evacuation flights.

Those who are able to reach the airport perimeter have reported waiting hours to enter and the US Embassy advised in a recent security alert that “due to large crowds and security concerns, gates may open or close without notice.”

“Please use your best judgment and attempt to enter the airport at any gate that is open,” it said.

Ward spoke with some of the people who had made it that far on Friday.

One couple, who said they had worked for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense and had applied for a US visa to leave, told Ward that they were fleeing because there was no future for them in Afghanistan under Taliban rule. Their work with foreign nationals put them at risk, they said.

“We are not able to work with them [the Taliban,]” the woman said, adding, “the behavior they have to women and men is not good for us — it is not good for our future.”

As the couple continued to speak, an army vehicle drove past them, carrying a newborn baby. It was being treated for dehydration and heat stroke, a soldier told Ward.

Young children are increasingly getting caught up in the mayhem, with a harrowing video of a baby being handed over the razor wire-lined airport wall to US troops going viral.

On Thursday, the UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that Britain cannot evacuate unaccompanied children. Wallace was responding to pictures that had emerged of mothers handing over their babies to British soldiers across barbed wire at the airport earlier in the week.

On Friday, the CNN team also witnessed one US soldier carrying an unaccompanied minor through a visa processing area as the roar of an evacuation plane’s engine intensified.

Those who are able to make it onto US government evacuation flights will not be required to pay for them, the State Department confirmed Friday.

“In these unique circumstances, we have no intention of seeking any reimbursement from those fleeing Afghanistan,” spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

About 3,000 people were evacuated on Thursday, including American citizens and their families, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and their families, and other vulnerable Afghans, a White House official said overnight, and 9,000 people have been evacuated since Saturday.

Hours earlier, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that there were 6,000 people at the airport who were fully processed and waiting to board flights.

Thursday’s evacuation numbers fall well short of the Defense Department’s stated goal of 5,000 to 9,000 people per day.

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield told CNN’s Briana Keilar that the White House does not have a precise count of Americans who are still in Afghanistan.

She said the administration is still trying to account for Americans who may have left the country prior to Aug. 14 without notifying the US embassy.

On Thursday, State Department spokesperson Price said that they have “notified all Americans who had expressed an interest in being relocated to consider traveling to the airport,” as well as locally employed staff and “a segment of the SIV population.”

