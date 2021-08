CNN - us politics

By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

A district judge in Texas temporarily blocked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott from implementing an executive order targeting the transport of migrants who are released from custody.

The temporary restraining order will remain in effect until August 13.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.