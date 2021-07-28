Jared Kushner is starting an investment firm and leaving politics for the foreseeable future

CNN - us politics

By Kate Bennett, CNN

Jared Kushner — former senior adviser to, and son-in-law of, ex-President Donald Trump — intends to start a Miami-based investment firm called Affinity Partners, a person familiar with Kushner’s plans for the business told CNN.

Kushner’s transition to finance means he will not be involved in politics in the foreseeable future, the source confirms. Reuters was first to report Kushner’s plans. No information is available yet as to whose funds Kushner will be investing, and where those investments will be made.

Prior to working in the White House, Kushner had no political experience. He served as CEO of his family’s real estate development firm, Kushner Properties.

During Trump’s White House tenure, Kushner’s fingerprints were on many, if not all, of the administration’s agenda items — from the border wall and immigration to relations with China, criminal justice, trade agreements between Mexico and Canada and the United States, the Middle East and, ultimately, the White House’s coronavirus response.

He also headed up the White House Office of American Innovation, which was supposed to have modernized government technology.

Kushner married Ivanka Trump in 2009. He has been living in Miami since departing Washington in January. CNN has reported the strained relationship that has emerged between Trump and Kushner, which several sources have said began after Trump lost the election.

Trump’s son-in-law has been working on a book about his time in the White House, slated to be released in 2022. The person familiar with his plan tells CNN that Kushner received a “seven-figure deal” for the book.

