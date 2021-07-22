Mississippi asks the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade

CNN - us politics

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

Mississippi’s attorney general told the Supreme Court on Thursday that Roe v. Wade was “egregiously wrong” and should be overturned as she urged the justices to allow a controversial law that bars most abortions after 15 weeks to go into effect.

“The conclusion that abortion is a constitutional right has no basis in text, structure, history, or tradition” Attorney General Lynn Fitch told the justices in a new brief, launching the opening salvo in the most important abortion-related dispute the court has heard in decades.

Fitch said that the case for overruling Roe is “overwhelming.”

Roe v. Wade is the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion nationwide prior to viability, which can occur at around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.