How to watch the Biden CNN town hall

CNN - us politics

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

President Joe Biden will participate in a CNN town hall on Wednesday in Cincinnati, Ohio, just over six months after taking office.

The town hall comes as the White House grapples with a new surge in Covid-19 cases, which has led to increasing rates of hospitalizations and deaths. The Delta variant, which causes more severe illness than Covid-19, is spreading in areas of the nation with low vaccination rates.

More than 161 million Americans are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but many are still refusing to get the shot. The White House has ramped up efforts to conduct more targeted outreach, particularly to young people, and to combat misinformation about the vaccines.

The town hall comes as the administration faces a number of congressional hurdles, including on immigration, police reform and infrastructure.

The one-hour long event is expected to focus on a wide range of issues facing the nation, including Covid-19 and the economy.

Here’s what you need to know about how to watch the town hall.

What time is the town hall?

The town hall will take place at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

How can I watch it?

The one-hour event will stream live on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android with a log-in to a cable provider. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast, Roku and Samsung Smart TV). The special will also be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps. It will also air on CNN International and CNN Español.

Who is moderating?

CNN’s Don Lemon will moderate the event.

Where is it taking place?

The town hall will be held at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Will there be a live audience?

A CNN spokesperson said an invitation-only audience will be present at the town hall and the network will follow all local and state Covid-19 guidance and regulations to ensure a safe event.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.