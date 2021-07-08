Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in prison for attempting to extort Nike

CNN - us politics

By Erica Orden

A federal judge sentenced celebrity lawyer turned criminal defendant Michael Avenatti to 30 months in prison for attempting to extort millions of dollars from Nike.

Avenatti, who rose to fame as Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, was convicted in February 2020 of three counts for threatening to publicly accuse the sportswear company of illicitly paying amateur basketball players unless Nike paid him.

Avenatti openly wept when he spoke to the court on Thursday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

