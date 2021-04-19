Biden White House removes Trump-era scientist from overseeing climate report

CNN - us politics

White House officials have transferred Trump-appointed scientist Betsy Weatherhead from her position overseeing the US government’s report on the effects of climate change, a senior administration official told CNN.

The move is part of a larger effort by the Biden administration to clean house of President Donald Trump’s political appointees in scientific roles. The EPA recently wiped out the entire Scientific Advisory Board put in place by Trump administration.

Weatherhead is considered a mainstream scientist and believes that climate change was a real and serious issue.

She is an atmospheric scientist who had been detailed to the White House Office of Science Technology Policy from the US Geological Survey under the previous administration and will now return to the USGS, the official said.

The Washington Post first reported the reassignment.

The move comes as the White House is set to host a climate summit on Thursday and Friday and release 2030 emissions goals for the United States.