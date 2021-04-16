‘Unacceptable and unconscionable’: Top progressives outraged Biden won’t raise refugee cap

CNN - us politics

Prominent progressive lawmakers expressed outrage on Friday in response to the news that President Joe Biden will sign an emergency determination that keeps the Trump-era refugee cap of 15,000 — a significant reversal from his administration’s proposal earlier this year to lift the cap to 62,500.

The declaration will bring back regional allocations, in effect casting a wider net of who can arrive to the US under the historically low refugee ceiling currently in place.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, reacted to the news in a statement saying, “It is simply unacceptable and unconscionable that the Biden administration is not immediately repealing Donald Trump’s harmful, xenophobic, and racist refugee cap that cruelly restricts refugee admissions to a historically low level.”

The Washington state Democrat went on to say, “By failing to sign an Emergency Presidential Determination to lift Trump’s historically low refugee cap, President Biden has broken his promise to restore our humanity.”

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the most high-profile progressives in Congress, similarly invoked the idea of a broken promise, saying in a tweet criticizing the move, “Biden promised to welcome immigrants, and people voted for him based on that promise. Upholding the xenophobic and racist policies of the Trump admin, incl the historically low + plummeted refugee cap, is flat out wrong. Keep your promise.”

The swift backlash points to major tension between the administration and congressional progressives over the issue — and an effort by the liberal bloc to put pressure on the President in an attempt to push him in their direction.

The Biden administration has come under increased scrutiny over recent weeks for the delay in signing off on the proposed increase to the refugee ceiling. A group of House Democrats circulated a letter this week urging Biden to sign the presidential determination, saying “lives depend on it.” The refugee cap — often viewed as a goal to be reached — must be approved by the President.