New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang discharged from hospital after kidney stone

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang said he was released from the hospital Friday after being treated for a kidney stone.

“Have been discharged and will now proceed to drink lots of water for the rest of the day,” Yang said in a tweet Friday.

Yang visited an emergency room earlier this morning after experiencing abdominal pain and was diagnosed with an apparent kidney stone, his campaign said in a statement.

His public events for Friday were canceled, “but he looks forward to getting back out on the trail in the days ahead,” the campaign said.

On Twitter, Yang thanked the team at Mount Sinai West for the “excellent care” and his wife Evelyn “for keeping me company as I experienced my first (and hopefully last) kidney stone.”

Yang, a Democrat, officially jumped into the race in January and has since emerged as perhaps the best-known candidate in a crowded field to succeed Bill de Blasio as the next mayor of New York City.

A former tech executive, Yang sought the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, going from a relatively obscure candidate to emerge as a nationally known contender with a devoted base of supporters known as the Yang Gang, who helped him raise $40 million over the course of his run.

The primary elections in the New York City mayoral race will be held June 22.

