Border Patrol has detained more unaccompanied minors in March than all of February, preliminary data show

The US Border Patrol has detained more than 11,000 unaccompanied migrant children between February 28 to March 20, according to preliminary government data reviewed by CNN, already eclipsing the number of minors apprehended in the full month of February.

In recent weeks, the number of encounters of children crossing the US-Mexico border alone has continued to climb, overwhelming the government’s resources that had already been under strain because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In all of February, Border Patrol apprehended nearly 9,300 unaccompanied children at the US southern border, up from around 5,600 in January.

The number of detentions will also likely surpass, according to the preliminary data, the high during May 2019 when around 11,400 unaccompanied children were arrested on the US-Mexico border.

The latest figures indicate the challenge the Biden administration is up against as migrants continue to approach the US-Mexico border, even though officials have warned them not to come and despite the continued use of a Trump-era policy put in place during the pandemic that allows border officials to turn away single adults and some families.

