Majority of New York congressional Democrats call for Gov. Cuomo’s resignation

The majority of House Democrats from New York on Friday called on Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign from office in the wake of sexual harassment allegations and his handling of Covid-19 deaths at state nursing homes.

The New York congressional members had been largely silent as Democratic state lawmakers were leading the calls for Cuomo’s resignation in the wake of the allegations.

The stunning, apparently coordinated timing of the announcements sent shockwaves through the state and could signal a turning point in the scandal. Cuomo has vigorously resisted calls for his resignation, brushing them off as political maneuvers by his rivals. But the congressional group demanding he step down includes members from across the party’s ideological lines and included both senior figures connected to the state political establishment and younger progressive lawmakers. Their decision follows another, less than 24 hours earlier, by Democrats in the state Assembly to launch an impeachment investigation that will be carried out concurrently with the state attorney general’s independent probe.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler said in a statement that Cuomo has “lost the confidence of the people of New York. Governor Cuomo must resign.”

In separate statements Friday, fellow Democratic Reps. Nydia Velazquez, Grace Meng, Yvette Clarke, Adriano Espaillat also joined the calls for Cuomo to step down as governor.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and freshman Rep. Jamaal Bowman said in a statement they agreed with others who have called on Cuomo to resign.

“As members of the New York delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives, we believe these women, we believe the reporting, we believe the Attorney General, and we believe the fifty-five members of the New York State legislature, including the State Senate Majority Leader, who have concluded that Governor Cuomo can no longer effectively lead in the face of so many challenges,” Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman said.

