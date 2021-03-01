Families separated at the border could be reunited in US, Homeland Security secretary says

CNN - us politics

The Biden administration could reunite migrant families separated at the US-Mexico border under former President Donald Trump in the United States, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Monday.

Mayorkas, who’s leading the family reunification task force established by President Joe Biden, said the administration hopes to reunite separated families in the US or in their country of origin.

“We hope to be in a position to give them the election. And if in fact they seek to reunite here in the United States, we will explore lawful pathways for them to remain in the United States and address the family needs,” he said.

The administration is working closely with counsel for separated families, along with other partners, to chart a path forward.

“We are doing it along with the countries of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras … We are doing it with non-governmental organizations. And we intend to and will shortly harness the capabilities, resources and desire of the private sector,” Mayorkas added.

Lawyers are still trying to locate the parents of nearly 500 children who had been split from their families at the US-Mexico border by the Trump administration, according to attorneys — down from a month ago, when attorneys were looking for the parents of 611 children.

This story is breaking and will be updated.