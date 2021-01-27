Biden to halt new oil and gas leases on federal lands and take other climate-related action

CNN - us politics

President Joe Biden will sign several executive actions related to the climate crisis on Wednesday, including one directing the secretary of the interior to pause on entering into new oil and natural gas leases on public lands or offshore waters.

The executive order directs the interior secretary to launch a “rigorous review” of the existing leasing and permitting programs related to fossil fuel development, and to identify steps to double renewable energy production from offshore wind by 2030, according to a fact sheet provided by the White House.

The halting of new leases fulfills a campaign promise by Biden and will expand an existing 60-day moratorium issued by the President on his first day in office. Biden’s climate actions mark a sharp departure from the Trump administration’s efforts to maximize fossil fuel production and expand oil and gas drilling on federal lands.

Biden on Wednesday will establish the climate crisis as an “essential element of U.S. foreign policy and national security.” The order instructs the director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, to prepare a national intelligence estimate on the security implications of the climate crisis and directs all agencies to develop strategies for integrating climate considerations into their international work.

Biden will also reestablish the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, and form the National Climate Task Force, which will be composed of leaders across 21 federal agencies and departments.

Biden will host a Leaders’ Climate Summit on Earth Day, April 22, and the US will reconvene the Major Economies Forum.

The executive order officially creates the White House Office of Domestic Climate Policy, which will be led by Gina McCarthy, the White House climate czar who formerly led the Environmental Protection Agency. It also creates a White House environmental justice interagency council and a White House environmental justice advisory council to prioritize environmental justice.

Biden will also take action on protecting 30% of the country’s land and water by 2030. A 2018 study by the Center for American Progress, a liberal advocacy organization based in Washington, found that only 12% of the country’s land has been conserved, including as national parks and national wildlife refuges.

The President will establish a Civilian Climate Corps Initiative to put Americans to work with jobs that include restoring public lands and waters, increasing reforestation and protecting biodiversity.

He will also set up an interagency working group on coal and coal and power plant communities and economic revitalization, which will by co-chaired by McCarthy and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, and will direct federal agencies to assist coal, oil and natural gas, and power plant communities.

Biden has taken a series of steps aimed at reprioritizing environmental climate issues. He halted more than 100 regulatory actions on the environment taken by the Trump administration, announced the US would rejoin the Paris climate agreement and canceled the Keystone XL pipeline. He also said Monday that he plans to replace the federal government’s fleet of vehicles with American-made electric cars.

The ambitious climate plan Biden discussed during the presidential transition seeks to increase public investments for green infrastructure and end carbon emissions from power plants by 2035 and proposes broader public investment in green infrastructure, including $2 trillion for clean energy projects.

Biden had said on the campaign trail that he wanted to halt new oil and gas drilling on federal lands. And he had also said at a September CNN town hall that he supports the continued the use of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, to open underground natural gas formations to “transition” to cleaner kinds of energy.

The President has sought to highlight how his administration will take science more seriously than the past administration did. In addition to appointing McCarthy as the White House climate czar, Biden has named former secretary of state John Kerry as a presidential envoy for climate, which is a Cabinet-level position that also has a position on the National Security Council.

The Biden administration has told reporters to expect more briefings by scientists and public health experts, not political appointees and the President, to explain the ongoing efforts to combat Covid-19. The administration has also moved to elevate the job of presidential science adviser, a role held by Eric Lander, a principal leader of the Human Genome Project, to the Cabinet level.