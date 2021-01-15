Rehearsal for Biden inauguration ceremony pushed back a day amid security concerns

CNN - us politics

The rehearsal for the inauguration ceremony will be delayed a day amid heightened security concerns, acting Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli told CNN Friday morning.

“It is going to take place on Monday, is the current schedule. Secret Service is in charge of running that schedule, but that’s done in partnership with Biden team, and it was their decision to delay a day,” Cuccinelli told CNN’s John Berman on “New Day.”

Cuccinelli cited “online chatter” about Sunday, but said there are “no specific credible threats.”

“The decision was made to delay a day and leave the Secret Service in a position, and the whole team across the Washington metro area, to be prepared to respond on that day if needed,” he said.

Law enforcement officials have warned that domestic extremists are likely more emboldened to carry out attacks on the inauguration, which takes place next Wednesday, and throughout 2021 after seeing the success of last week’s siege on the US Capitol.

“We certainly agree there’s a good deal of online chatter. It isn’t just about Washington, by the way. There’s also conversations about state capitols but very unspecific,” Cuccinelli said, citing a briefing with state and local law enforcement earlier in the week along with FBI Director Chris Wray. “It’s that higher level of tension that we focus on.”

Cuccinelli said a decision to raise the nation’s terrorism threat level has not been made. CNN reported earlier this week that it had been discussed among officials.

In Washington, federal and local officials are taking extraordinary steps to bolster security. The National Mall will be closed to the general public on Inauguration Day, an official familiar with discussions has told CNN, and President-elect Joe Biden will no longer take an Amtrak train to Washington next week as previously planned.

This story has been updated with additional background information.