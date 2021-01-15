Biden picks former FDA commissioner to lead US vaccine effort

CNN - us politics

President-elect Joe Biden has picked Dr. David Kessler, a former head of the US Food and Drug Administration, to lead federal Covid-19 vaccine efforts for the incoming administration, Biden’s presidential transition team announced Friday.

Kessler, who is currently the co-chair of the Biden transition’s coronavirus task force, will help lead Operation Warp Speed in the new role, helming the group that began under President Donald Trump to speed up vaccine development and distribution.

Kessler previously led the FDA under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Kessler will take over for Moncef Slaoui, who led the effort during the Trump administration. Slaoui, the most visible official leading the Trump administration’s vaccine effort who was a notable voice of cooperation at a time when Trump refused efforts to begin a transition, announced earlier this week he was resigning at the Biden transition team’s request.

Slaoui will stay on for another month to “ensure a smooth transition,” a Biden transition official told CNN earlier this week.

This story has been updated with additional background information.