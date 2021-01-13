Andrew Yang announces candidacy for New York mayor

CNN - us politics

Andrew Yang announced his candidacy for New York City mayor on Wednesday, several weeks after he had filed paperwork to run for the office.

“I moved to New York City 25 years ago. I came of age, fell in love, and became a father here. Seeing our City in so much pain breaks my heart,” he tweeted Wednesday night along with a two-minute-long video.

“Let’s fight for a future New York City that we can be proud of — together. Join us at YangforNY.com,” he added.

Yang, who was a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, will have a media event to kick off his candidacy in New York City on Thursday morning.