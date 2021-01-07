US Capitol Police officer has died following pro-Trump riot

CNN - us politics

A US Capitol Police officer has died from events stemming from Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol, three sources confirm to CNN, in which a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the building to stop the counting of electoral votes that affirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

The police officer is now the fifth person to die as a result of the day’s violence. One woman was shot and killed by Capitol Police as the crowd breached the building and three others suffered medical emergencies that proved fatal.

Shortly after 1 p.m. ET Wednesday hundreds of pro-Trump protesters pushed through barriers set up along the perimeter of the Capitol, where they tussled with officers in full riot gear, some calling the officers “traitors” for doing their jobs.

About 90 minutes later, police said demonstrators got into the building and the doors to the House and Senate were being locked. Shortly after, the House floor was evacuated by police. Vice President Mike Pence was also evacuated from the chamber, where he was to perform his role in the counting of electoral votes.

An armed standoff took place at the House front door at about 3 p.m. ET, and police officers had their guns drawn at someone who was trying to breach it.

Lawmakers say they are perplexed at the lack of preparedness among law enforcement given that it had been known for weeks that Trump was promoting a rally he said was aimed at preventing the certification of Biden’s win.

As a result of the episode, US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund is resigning.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.