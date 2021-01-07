Pence planning to attend Biden inauguration but awaiting invitation, source says

CNN - us politics

Vice President Mike Pence is planning to attend the inauguration of Joe Biden but is waiting on an invitation, a source close to him confirmed to CNN on Thursday.

“That’s the plan,” the source said.

Another source said the vice president has faced pressure from many of those around him who are encouraging him to attend.

Announcing the decision to attend marks another major break between Pence and President Donald Trump, after the two disagreed over the vice president’s role in certifying the election results.

This story is breaking and will be updated.