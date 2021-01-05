Judge rejects another Trump attempt to decertify Georgia votes

CNN - us politics

A federal judge in Georgia denied yet another attempt by President Donald Trump to decertify its presidential election results and President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Judge Mark Cohen held a hearing Tuesday morning amid fallout from Trump’s call to pressure state officials to “find” votes. Trump had sued Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp on New Year’s Eve, seeking the emergency hearing on his request for an injunction.

The state had argued in response that the case shouldn’t go forward for multiple reasons, including that Trump was seeking to disenfranchise millions of voters at the “thirteenth hour,” well after the election was soundly conducted and the results had been recounted, audited and certified.

None of the dozens of lawsuits from Trump and his supporters seeking to overturn election results after Biden won in early November have been successful.