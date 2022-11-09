CNN’s Melissa Alonso, David Williams and Pete Muntean contributed to this report. Top image: An empty TSA screening line is seen at Orlando International Airport as the airport prepared for Hurricane Ian in late September. The airport is bracing for Tropical Storm Nicole. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

By Marnie Hunter, CNN

Some Florida airports and theme parks were halting operations Wednesday and about 2,000 flights were canceled as Tropical Storm Nicole advanced toward the eastern coast of Florida.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) said on Twitter that it would halt commercial operations at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.

The airport said it was tying down jet bridges and covering equipment at ticket counters in preparation for the storm and communicating with emergency management officials.

Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) planned to close by 2 p.m. Wednesday, the airport tweeted. And Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) posted that it would close at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

“Please do not come to the airport. The airport is not an authorized shelter,” Orlando Sanford airport’s tweet said.

Walt Disney World parks in Orlando planned a phased closure starting at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday because of the storm, with EPCOT and Magic Kingdom scheduled as the last to close at 7 p.m. ET, according to a weather alert on Disney’s website.

Universal Orlando Resort made a similar operational decision, with Universal Orlando Resort, including CityWalk, planning to close at 5 p.m.

More airports closed or impacted by the storm

All flights in and out of Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) had been canceled as of about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a tweet by the airport.

Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) said on Twitter that it would close at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The airport said it planned to reopen at 4 a.m. on Friday

Miami International Airport (MIA) tweeted Wednesday morning that it was open but that cancellations and delays from the storm were possible.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) said some flights had been delayed or canceled because of the storm. The airport and nearby North Perry General Aviation Airport (HWO) remained opened as of midday Wednesday, Fort Lauderdale airport said on Twitter.

Flight cancellations and delays

Data from flight tracking site FlightAware showed that as of 2 p.m. ET carriers in the US had canceled more than 900 Wednesday flights and another 1,000 flights on Thursday.

American, Delta, Southwest and United Airlines have all issued travel waivers allowing impacted passengers to rebook their flights free of charge.

Southwest Airlines, which operates heavily in Florida, “has trimmed operations at a number of airports we serve in Florida,” including stopping flights into and out of Palm Beach. “As of now, we plan to resume operations, as weather and infrastructure permit, at those airports tomorrow,” Southwest said in a statement on Wednesday.

CNN’s Melissa Alonso, David Williams and Pete Muntean contributed to this report. Top image: An empty TSA screening line is seen at Orlando International Airport as the airport prepared for Hurricane Ian in late September. The airport is bracing for Tropical Storm Nicole. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)