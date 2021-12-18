Hilary Clarke, CNN | Jonny Hallam, CNN

Pritzker Prize-winning architect Richard Rogers, whose landmark buildings include the Centre Pompidou in Paris and the 3 World Trade Center tower in New York, has died aged 88. Rogers “passed away quietly” on Saturday evening, his representative Matthew Freud of Freud Communications confirmed to CNN on Sunday.

He was one of the most distinctive architects of his generation, with an architectural style that was both instantly recognizable and highly adaptable.

Rogers was born in Florence, Italy in 1933 to an Anglo-Italian family. The family moved to Britain in 1939. After attending the Architectural Association in London, Rogers studied in the United States at Yale University, where he befriended fellow British architect Norman Foster. In 1963, after graduating, the two men joined forces with Rogers’ then-wife, Su Rogers, and Wendy Cheesman, who Foster would marry in 1964, to form the Team 4 architectural firm.

The quartet only stayed together for four years, but in that time, they made an indelible mark on British architecture, becoming the leading names in what became known as Britain’s high-tech architecture style.

Linking up with the Italian architect Renzo Piano, Rogers became a household name in 1977 with the completion of their Centre Pompidou in Paris. Very controversial when first unveiled, it has become one of Paris’ best-known landmarks, deviating from the classical aura of previous museums. Characteristic of the high-tech style — where structures such as beams as well as pipework are visibly displayed — services for the building, such as sewage pipes and lifts, were placed on the outside of the building to maximize space in the interior.

In 1986, Rogers, then working as the Richard Rogers Partnership, would complete another famous building in the same style: the Lloyd’s of London headquarters. It, too, was heavily criticized at first, but it is now one of the city’s most iconic buildings. In 2011, the Lloyd’s building received Grade I listed status, making it one of the few modern buildings to receive Britain’s most prestigious designation.

In 2007, Rogers’ firm was renamed Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners to reflect the contributions of fellow architects Graham Stirk and Ivan Harbour. The firm has left its stamp on cities around the world, designing avant-garde buildings including the new 3 World Trade Center in New York, the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France, and the Millennium Dome in London.

Rogers’ firm was awarded the Royal Institute of British Architects’ Stirling Prize in 2006, for the Terminal 4 structure at Madrid’s Barajas International Airport, and again in 2009, for London’s Maggie’s Centre, a cancer care facility.

The architect also received the Pritzker Prize — popularly known as the Nobel Prize of architecture — in 2007.

Rogers was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1991. In 1996, he was made a life peer for the Labour Party and created Baron Rogers of Riverside.

