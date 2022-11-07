Indianapolis Colts part ways with head coach Frank Reich
The Indianapolis Colts have parted ways with head coach Frank Reich, the NFL team announced Monday.
Indianapolis will hold a news conference later today.
Reich, who was in his fifth season with the Colts, compiled a 40-33-1 record in the regular season and 1-2 in the playoffs.
The Colts — who are 3-5-1 on the year — have lost three consecutive games. Their next game is on the road against the 2-6 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
More to follow…
