NHL players not expected to participate in Winter Olympics in Beijing, according to reports

National Hockey League players will not participate in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing set for February, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

An official announcement has not yet been made by the NHL or the NHL Players Association. On Sunday, a joint statement from the league and players association said the two groups were “actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days.”

An NHL spokesman told CNN there are no plans to make a formal announcement Tuesday night and that nothing has been finalized. CNN has reached out to the NHLPA and USA Hockey for comment.

The Beijing Olympics are scheduled to begin February 4.

The NHL is in the midst of a Covid-19 outbreak that has caused a pause in the season and the postponement of 50 games.

On Monday night, the NHL and NHLPA announced operations would be paused from Wednesday through Saturday because of the outbreaks, with practices set to resume Sunday and games scheduled to resume December 27.

