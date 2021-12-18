Tiger Woods at PNC Championship: ‘It was awesome to be out here playing’

By Theresa Waldrop, CNN

Tiger Woods is back, competing on a golf course for the first time since a car crash that crushed his leg in February.

Woods is competing with his 12-year-old son, Charlie, in the $1 million PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carton Golf Club Orlando, Grande Lakes in Florida, this weekend.

“It was an awesome day,” Woods told reporters after being on the course with Charlie Friday. “It was just awesome to be out here playing and be out there with my son, and we just had an absolute blast.”

Woods, the winner of 82 PGA Tour titles, including 15 major championships, said he still has the hands and the feel for the game, but endurance is the biggest issue since the wreck that caused multiple fractures to his right leg.

“Unfortunately, this year has been very hard, and I hadn’t been able to play at all until, I think this might be my second or third round this year. So it has been a long year.”

Woods used a golf cart to get around the course Friday, which no golfer is allowed to do on the PGA tour.

“I’m a long way away from playing tournament golf,” Woods said. “This is hit, hop in a cart.”

The golf legend said that after spending three months in bed, he worked every day to play again.

In an exclusive interview with Golf Digest last month, Woods said his days as a full-time golfer are over.

“Something that is realistic is playing the tour one day, never full time, ever again, but pick and choose, just like Mr. (Ben) Hogan did,” Woods told interviewer Henni Koyack.

“Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that. You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. And you play. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on.”

Father and son had their tournament debut at the 2020 PNC Championship, finishing seventh with back-to-back 62s.

They were to tee off Saturday at 12:18 p.m. ET.

