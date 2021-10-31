Barcelona star Sergio Aguero admitted to hospital for ‘cardiac exam’ after chest pain during match

By Ben Church, CNN

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero was taken to hospital for a ‘cardiac exam’ after suffering chest pain and dizziness during his side’s 1-1 draw with Alaves on Saturday.

The 33-year-old was treated on the pitch after he was seen holding his chest just moments before half-time and was subsequently replaced during the break.

Medics tended to Aguero as he lay on his back but the player was able to walk off the pitch himself.

“I was told he was feeling a bit dizzy. I have just learned that he was taken to hospital and I can’t say much more until I know,” Barcelona’s caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan said after the match.

The club confirmed Aguero had been taken to a hospital for a cardiac exam in a social media post but it has not yet released the outcome of the exam.

Aguero’s former club, Manchester City, posted a message on Twitter wishing the striker well.

“Everyone at Manchester City wishes you a speedy recovery,” it read. “We’re with you.”

Aguero was making his first start at the Camp Nou since his summer move from the Premier League club.

The forward has been recovering from injury while Barcelona has made a poor start to the season.

Ronald Koeman was sacked as manager last week as a result of the team’s poor form, with the club currently languishing ninth in La Liga.

