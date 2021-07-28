Here’s who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday

cnn-sports

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

Twenty-three gold medals were won. Here’s a breakdown of who’s taking home the gold:

Basketball 3 X 3

Women’s: United States

Men’s: Latvia

Artistic Gymnastics

Men’s All-Around: Daiki Hashimoto, Japan

Cycling Road

Women’s Individual Time Trial: Annemiek van Vleuten, Netherlands

Men’s Individual Time Trial: Primoz Roglic, Slovenia

Diving

Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard: Wang Zongyuan/Xie Siyi, China

Equestrian

Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle: Germany

Fencing

Men’s Sabre Team: Republic of Korea

Judo

Women’s -70 kg: Chizuru Arai, Japan

Men’s -90 kg: Lasha Bekauri, Georgia

Rowing

Women’s Double Sculls: Romania

Men’s Double Sculls: France

Women’s Four: Australia

Men’s Four: Australia

Men’s Quadruple Sculls: Netherlands

Women’s Quadruple Sculls: China

Rugby Sevens

Men’s: Fiji

Swimming

Women’s 200m Freestyle: Ariarne Titmus, Australia

Men’s 200m Butterfly: Kristof Milak, Hungary

Women’s 200m Individual Medley: Yui Ohashi, Japan

Women’s 1500m Freestyle: Katie Ledecky, United States

Men’s 4 X 200m Freestyle Relay: Great Britain

Weightlifting

Men’s 73kg: Shi Zhiyong, China

