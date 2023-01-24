Kentucky elementary school basketball player with cerebral palsy serving as inspiration

By Andrew Chernoff

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Bates Elementary School fourth-grader Peter Murry is an inspiration.

“Anything can happen if you just put your mind to it,” Peter said.

He put his mind to playing basketball — and that’s exactly what he’s doing this year.

“I just want to be an inspiration for everybody else,” he said.

Peter has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, but that’s not slowing him down when he’s on the court.

He tried out for the Bates’ third-to-fifth-grade basketball team and made the roster. He’s quickly had a huge impact.

“He leads our beginning of the game cheers, our end of our practice cheers,” said Bates Elementary School Head Coach Amy Barr. “He just motivates. The kids love him and he obviously loves them as well.”

That love was on full display earlier this month when Peter was part of a scoring play for the team. He passed the ball in bounds to a teammate, who then put the ball in the basket.

“I saw him wiggle in his chair, move around,” said Peter’s mom, Sherri Murry. “He was so excited.”

