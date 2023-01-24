99-year-old bowler gets birthday surprise

By Jackie Pascale

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — Nancy Tutterow spent her 99th birthday partying, although she wasn’t expecting it.

She walked into her Monday morning bowling league for the Davie County Senior Games as she has done for years. But this time, she was greeted by gifts, cake and all the retirees yelling, “Happy birthday!”

Her first response was, “I don’t deserve this.” But all the league members disagreed, calling her amazing and inspirational. They also say she beats them often.

Tutterow only picked up bowling at the age of 80. She said knocking down pins and picking up new hobbies is an example of how she’s lived her entire life.

“Anything I thought I might be able to do, I’ve tried it,” she said, offering some life advice. “Don’t ever quit and don’t think you can’t do something. You may not be perfect, I’ve realized that. But you can do most anything,” she said.

Tutterow also competes in other Senior Games sports, including basketball and broad jumps. She encourages other retirees to join leagues like theirs as a way to stay active and make friends.

She said she’s thankful for her bowling league at Creekside Lanes in Winston-Salem for throwing her such a special birthday party.

