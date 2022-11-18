Tolls on tunnels and bridges between New York and New Jersey going up

By WABC Staff

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — Tolls are expected to go up by $1 on Port Authority bridges and tunnels between New York and New Jersey next year.

The announcement was made at the Port Authority’s monthly board meeting Thursday.

The agency says it lost $3 billion during the pandemic, and that the high rate of inflation, as reflected in the U.S. Consumer Price Index, has triggered the increase.

Off-peak E-ZPass tolls would rise from $11.75 to $12.75 for passenger vehicles.

The peak-hour E-ZPass toll would climb from $13.75 to $14.75.

And cash tolls will go from $16 to $17.

AirTrain fares to JFK and Newark airports are going up as well, by 25 cents. PATH train fares are unaffected, and discount plans will remain in effect.

The Port Authority’s spending plan will be posted on the Port Authority website, and comments will be taken until December 11th.

After a vote by the board at next month’s meeting, the governors of both states have to approve the meeting minutes to ratify.

If approved, the toll/fare adjustment will go into effect on January 8, 2023.

The increase comes amid other commuter-related price increases currently taking place or being considered around in the region, including congestion pricing and taxi and limousine fare hikes in New York City.

