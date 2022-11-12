Racine police seek man accused of victimizing women on dating apps

By WDJT Staff

RACINE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Racine Police are warning women in Southeastern Wisconsin to be on the lookout for a man they say is frauding dates he meets online.

Police are searching for Timothy Olson, a 52-year-old man who has a warrant for arrest on five counts of felony personal ID theft- financial gain out of Mount Pleasant.

Olson is also a person of interest in a Racine Police case.

“We want them to be aware that this person is preying on women,” Racine Police Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said. “He seems to be targeting women off of dating websites and then victimizes them where they have a financial loss.”

Olson goes by a number of aliases. He allegedly used the name “Tim Wilson” when talking to a woman he met on Match.com, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint said a woman told police she thinks Olson drugged her while on a date in September. The last thing she remembers is paying the bill at Country Pump with her debit card, the same card she thinks Olson saw her use her pin number for.

She told police she asked Olson to drive her home because she was tired. She said she blacked out, according to the complaint.

When the woman woke up, she said she realized her car was missing and found two unauthorized $200 withdrawals from a Kwik Trip in Mount Pleasant and two more from a Kwik Trip in Oak Creek, according to the complaint.

The complaint said police-acquired surveillance video captured Olson using the ATM at both Kwik Trips at a time matching the bank statement.

Police said Olson has ties to southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. He is described as approximately 6’3″ tall and 250 pounds.

