Regional Police Academy places plaque for NKC Officer Daniel Vasquez on Fallen Officers wall

    KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Officers from former North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez’s Regional Police Academy graduating class and cadets from two current academy classes were in attendance Friday as a plaque recognizing Vasquez was placed on the academy’s Fallen Officers wall.

Vasquez was shot and killed in July while conducting a traffic stop, one year after his graduation from the Regional Police Academy. Before joining the North Kansas City Police Department he was briefly a detention officer with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.

Vasquez’s death marked the first time an officer from the North Kansas City Police Department died in the line of duty.

