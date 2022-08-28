Chiefs’ Skyy Moore stirs up social media with rookie dinner tweet

By Gabe Swartz

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Rookie dinners are notorious for being an over-priced welcome from athlete’s teammates. So when Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore tweeted his bill from a Saturday night trip to 801 Chophouse, social media went up in a stir.

“When the waitress hands you the bill for rookie dinner…,” the Chiefs second-round pick from Western Michigan tweeted alongside of a fake bill that totaled more than $22,000.

After hundreds of concerned, outraged and confused responses to his tweet, Moore clarified that it was a joke and that he’d been given a fake bill.

“It was a joke tho,” Moore tweeted with two praying hands emojis.

According to a video on Instagram, Moore said that newly-acquired free agent wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling took care of the check.

Moore will make his NFL debut when the Chiefs kick off the regular season Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Arizona Cardinals. That game can be watched on KCTV5.

