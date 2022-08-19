City votes to approve demolition of Siegfried and Roy’s Las Vegas home

By Regina Ahn

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — On Wednesday City of Las Vegas council members voted five to one in favor to go forward with demolishing Siegfried and Roy’s estate – located on the east side of Rainbow Boulevard near Rancho Drive 12 acres will be used to create a multi-unit development.

Rancho Drive LLC currently owns the property and applicant developers like Calida Residential want to make a 330-unit four-story complex.

Mayor Goodman was the only opposing member, she said it’s because of the rich history the duo’s estate brought forth and how much they did for the city.

Many homeowners and parents voiced their concern for the development, much of it being its distance to May Elementary and the need for more parks and recreational areas for children.

Councilmember Michele Fiore said she understood the need to honor the name of the two and requested council members and city planning staff to work together to have a remembrance which could either be a garden or the name of the development. After the vote, developers will have two years to get their site development plan and get their permit issued and approved by the city.

