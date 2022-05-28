Suspect attacked man on stoop, stole cellphone and $6,000, police say

By WCBS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

New York (WCBS) — Police are looking for a suspect in a violent robbery in Brooklyn.

A 44-year-old man was sitting on a stoop when a suspect approached and pushed him to the ground, according to police.

It happened May 15 in Dyker Heights.

The attacker repeatedly punched and kicked the man, and got away with a cellphone and wallet containing $6,000 in cash, police said.

The victim suffered cuts and bruises, but refused medical attention.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.