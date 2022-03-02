Maintenance worker rescues two malnourished dogs from apartment

By KCCI Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — The intuition of a maintenance worker may have saved the lives of two malnourished dogs.

Patrick Murray found Amilia and Scrappy last week.

He says he noticed an apartment on Des Moines’ south side had been vacant for a few weeks and worried if two dogs were left inside.

He says he knocked on the door and heard no response, so he walked in and found the dogs.

Murray says he was let go from the housing complex, but he’s thankful he listened to his gut that day.

“My job finished up yesterday because of new ownership at that place. And who knows if I wouldn’t have went in there, it was just a few days ago. I’m done walking those hallways now, you know what I mean?”

Raevon Teel is now charged with two counts of aggravated animal neglect.

The Animal Rescue League says the dogs could have died if Murray hadn’t checked on them, and that the dogs have a long recovery ahead.

