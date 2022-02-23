Police investigate attempted child luring in Dauphin County

By Jere Gish

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Police in Dauphin County are investigating an attempted child luring.

Susquehanna Township police said it happened around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in the area of North Progress Avenue and Timber View Drive.

According to police, a 10-year-old girl at a bus stop was approached by a man in a newer, white four-door sedan. The man asked the child if she needed a ride and tried to her encourage her to get into his car, police said.

The man was described as older with white hair in a tapered fashion and a thin build. He had a very light complexion and no facial hair. He was wearing a blue surgical mask that exposed a mole when it was removed, police said.

Anyone with information about is asked to contact police via Dauphin County emergency dispatch at 717-558-6900.

