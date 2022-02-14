By Shain Bergan

https://www.kctv5.com/news/local_news/person-taken-into-custody-after-baby-killed-in-shawnee-house-fire/article_8dc741f2-8dc3-11ec-b839-27db69b0ad74.html?block_id=991162 (KCTV) — Shawnee police have taken one person into custody in the Sunday morning house fire that killed a baby.

The Shawnee Police Department and Shawnee Fire Department are conducting a joint investigation into the fire. Crews responded around 1 a.m. early Sunday morning to the home on West 69th Terrace, just off of Larsen Lane.

The house was fully engulfed in flames, and crews ended up pulling a dead infant from the home. There were no other injuries reported in the fire.

Authorities did not elaborate Monday morning on their update other than to say one person was taken into custody.

