Police make arrests, recover pricey items in string of residential burglaries

By Kerri Corrado

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (KYW) — A big break in the investigation into a string of residential burglaries in New Castle County. Police have made arrests and recovered some pricey items.

A Louis Vuitton duffel bag, Gucci sunglasses, thousand-dollar watches and diamonds. The high-priced belongings were all on display at the New County Castle Police Department.

Police say these two men are responsible for stealing the pricy possessions during multiple burglaries in the area.

‘These were unoccupied residential burglaries. So during the day when the victims were at work, they would enter and usually ransacking was involved,” New Castle County Police Master Cpl. Michel Eckerd said.

Police say since January, the duo hit homes in The Colony at Summit Bridge and Brennan Estates to name a few.

Investigators say they were able to link these burglaries based on the victim’s ethnic background.

“What we found is members of this community are new to the U.S. and don’t always report the incidents to police because of the language or cultural barriers,” Eckerd said.

New Castle County police are trying to make it easier for people to report crimes.

“My agency has continued to address this issue by offering 24-hour language lines to our officers which can translate from Spanish to English to all the way to African dialects,” Eckerd said.

Rhonda Figueroa says her son and daughter-in-law live in one of the communities.

“I am happy that they have been caught from what I understand,” Rhonda Figueroa said.

She says she has an alarm system at her home to help deter crime, adding it never hurts to be extra careful.

“Everybody has to watch out for one another and take care of yourself,” Ferguson said.

New Castle County Police say if you recognize any of these belongings reach out to them.

