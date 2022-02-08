Customer says Good Time Moving & Storage charged $15,000 to her credit card

By CARESSE JACKMAN

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Pamela Pryor describes her moving experience with Good Time Moving and Storage in three words.

“A hot mess,” Pryor said.

Pryor hired the company in December to move her belongings from Spring Hill to Oakland, TN.

She said they quoted her over $6,000 to complete the move.

“I was required to pay a $200.00 deposit fee, and I utilized my credit card to secure that fee,” Pryor said.

But on moving day, Pryor claims the fee went up.

“My total was $9,700 and some change,” Pryor said. “I told him, nope. I was not agreeing to pay that amount. How did you come up with that total?”

Then Pryor said she noticed her credit card statement.

“To my surprise, unbeknownst to me, they had charged my credit card, three different charges totaling over $15,000.00 in addition to the $2,125.00 that I already paid them in cash,” Pryor said.

This incident is not the first time we’ve heard of customers complaining about inflated rates and surprise charges. News4 Investigates spoke with Rhonda Griffin back in September about her experience with the moving company.

“They’re steady pulling. They’re pulling from my account, off the debit card that I’ve given them for the $185.00 deposit,” Griffin told News4.

A former employee also reached out to News4, saying she’s witnessed customers’ accounts get charged multiple times.

“It was happening. And I disputed several of them. I started seeing it on there when I got back to my office,” Grater said. “That’s not how you treat people! That’s not how you run a business and treat customers.”

News4 reached out to Good Time Moving & Storage for answers. We called, emailed, and even went to the owner’s office before finally catching up with him in the parking lot. But the owner refused to answer our questions and drove off.

“If you are treating customers consistently like your business, I don’t see how your business is going to last,” Pryor said.

While we’re still pushing for answers, we are not alone. The company has an F rating with the Better Business Bureau. News 4 read similar complaints about inflated rates and damaged items.

Pryor said she’s still missing items from her move. The company did send her a box, but when she opened it, Pryor found another customer’s belongings.

Pryor did what we often remind people to do, use a credit card so that you can dispute charges with them. So she did and got her charges reversed.

