Accused Los Gatos ‘Party Mom’ Denied Bail For 3rd Time As More Victims, Parents Come Forward

By Len Ramirez

Click here for updates on this story

SAN JOSE, California (KPIX) — The alleged Los Gatos “party mom” was denied bail and will stay in custody as she awaits trial, a Santa Clara County judge ruled Thursday.

Shannon O’Connor, 47, had no reaction when Judge Johnny Gogo denied her bail for the third time at Thursday’s hearing.

O’Connor is facing multiple charges of alcohol and sex crimes involving Los Gatos High School students from 13 to 15 years of age.

“We believe that this decision is the right decision to keep the public safe,” said Santa Clara Deputy District Attorney Rebekah Wise.

O’Connor is accused of 39 counts including 12 felonies such as child endangerment, molestation, sexual battery and furnishing alcohol to minors.

The crimes allegedly occurred during drunken parties she arranged for her teenage son, and his friends at her Los Gatos home, in Santa Cruz and Lake Tahoe from June 2020 to May of 2021.

Several victims said they were forced into sex acts and felt pressured to not tell their parents or teachers.

“Today in court, another victim came forward to speak about what the defendant did to her and the effect that it’s had on her life. And multiple parents spoke up about the fear that they would have if she was released,” Wise said.

O’Connor’s ex-husband – who has custody of their son in Texas – told the judge she’s a “menace to society.”

Judge Gogo denied the bail citing allegations that O’Connor tried to persuade her son not to cooperate with investigators and conspired with her current husband to hide her financial assets, all from jailhouse telephone calls.

“She’s entitled under the Constitution to bail based on the nature of these offenses,” said Brian Madden, O’Connor’s defense attorney.

Madden said he would fight the judge’s no-bail ruling because O’Connor is not accused of violent offenses.

“We have to deal with the court’s ruling but there is something we can do about it. We’re going to file an appeal with the 6th District Court of Appeal challenging the court’s ruling today,” Madden said.

The victims and their families left the courthouse without comment.

O’Connor will be back in court on April 11 to enter a plea.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.