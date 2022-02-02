Missing: Authorities searching for Swannanoa teenager last seen leaving for work

By Kari Barrows

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Officials are attempting to locate a missing Buncombe County teenager.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old Frances Buckner was last seen at her Swannanoa residence around 3 p.m. on Feb. 1. She was driving a black 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis with NC plates reading TFN-4620.

Officials say Frances was supposed to be going to work and never showed up. They add that she could potentially be in Yancey County.

Frances is described as a white female, who is approximately 5’ 4” and 180 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about the location of Frances Buckner is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670 or submit a tip via the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office app, which can be downloaded in the Apple or Google Play stores.

