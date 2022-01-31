243 pounds of contraband bologna seized at Texas-Mexico border

By KTVT Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTVT) — Agricultural specialists assigned to the Paso Del Norte and Ysleta border crossings, both in El Paso, recently seized 243 pounds of prohibited pork bologna on two separate, unrelated incidents, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“Pork products have the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases that can have devastating effects to the U.S. economy and to our agriculture industry,” said Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “We ask travelers to declare any items acquired abroad so we can prevent the introduction of potentially harmful products.”

An initial discovery was made on Jan. 13, CBP stated, when a U.S. citizen and resident of Albuquerque, N.M., presented himself for inspection via vehicle at the Paso Del Norte border crossing. After a negative declaration for fruits, vegetables and meat products, the driver was referred for a secondary agriculture inspection.

Agricultural specialists then discovered five rolls of undeclared Mexican bologna hidden under bags of chips, as well as in the trunk compartment and under the seats of the vehicle. Fifty-five pounds of bologna were discovered in the SUV and the driver informed specialists that he resells the bologna in the U.S. for almost double the price paid in Mexico.

The second discovery at the Ysleta border crossing came on Jan. 21, when a U.S. citizen and resident of Pueblo West, Colo. presented herself for inspection via vehicle. The driver also gave a negative declaration and was referred for a secondary inspection. Officers found 19 rolls of pork bologna weighing 188 pounds under the rear back seat, inside duvet cover liners, and luggage.

Both individuals were issued civil penalties of $1,000 for failure to declare commercial quantities of bologna. The bologna was seized and destroyed by CBP per USDA regulations.

