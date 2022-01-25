APD arrests teen who used social media for murder

By Victoria Shupryt

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old girl for her involvement in the murder of former corrections officer Elias Otero.

Police arrested Anna Bella Dukes on Monday and charged her with an open count of murder, kidnapping, two counts of armed robbery, tampering with evidence, and conspiracy.

Otero was shot to death outside his own home in February, trying to defend his younger brother, who police say had been kidnapped and carjacked by Dukes and Adrian Avila.

Investigators say on Feb. 11 2021, Elias’ younger brother met a girl online. He picked her up in a red Lexus. Investigators said it turned out to be a setup.

Police said Dukes and Avila, forced Elias’ little brother to drive to Elias’ home in southwest Albuquerque, telling Elias that they had his brother at gunpoint — and wanted cash.

Police said he came out of the house and threatened to shoot the suspects. Investigators said that’s when Avila shot and killed Elias. His little brother managed to get away.

Police arrested Avila in December after he turned himself into police.

Dukes is currently being booked into MDC.

