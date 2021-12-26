3-year-old airlifted to hospital after accidentally shooting self on Christmas Day

By WLOS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A child is in the hospital after an accidental shooting in Henderson County, North Carolina.

A spokesperson for the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident occurred Saturday around 2:30 p.m. in the Edneyville community near the Dollar Plus store on Chimney Rock Road.

Officials say a three-year-old got ahold of a gun and accidentally pulled the trigger.

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Edneyville Fire & Rescue, Henderson County EMS and a medical air ambulance responded to the scene.

The child was airlifted to Mission Hospital. Around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, officials reported the child was undergoing medical treatment and their current condition was unavailable.

Detectives from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit are conducting the investigation. No further details are available at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.