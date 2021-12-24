No charges expected in crash that killed LMPD Officer, LMPD says

By WLKY Digital Team

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Charges are not expected to be filed against the driver who struck and killed a Louisville Metro police officer last weekend on Interstate 64.

Officer Zach Cottongim died Saturday after he was struck while inspecting an abandoned car that was part of a crash the night before near the Mellwood exit.

Cottongim was seriously injured, after which he was taken to UofL Hospital, where he underwent surgery and later died.

Initially, in the hours after the accident, it was believed that a hit and run was involved. The police department later confirmed that was not the case.

Since then, few details have been released about the investigation.

In an update released Thursday, the LMPD said no charges are expected, but a spokesperson declined to give additional details about the reasoning.

Officials have not identified the driver, not revealed what led up to the crash.

Cottongim was laid to rest Wednesday following a funeral service and procession. The Louisville Metro Police Foundation set up a fundraiser for his family, which raised more than $17,000.

