Thrift for a gift: Many opting to save big this holiday season by shopping second-hand

By Hannah Mackenzie

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — With just a handful of shopping days left before Christmas, some shoppers are seeking alternative options to buy last-minute gifts by thrifting.

According to a consumer report by Thredup, the second-hand market is projected to double by 2025, reaching $77 billion.

“We’re just looking for some last-minute Christmas options for different people in our family,” thrift store shopper Kaylee Flannigan said Saturday, Dec. 18. “There’s no reason to spend a whole bunch of money when you can go and get a secondhand item for way less and it’s just as great.”

Shopping second-hand avoids supply chain issues, shipping delays and big box store markups, said Kelly Paul, senior manager at the Asheville Humane Society Thrift store. Plus, it’s sustainable.

“Basically, everything you see in the store would end up in a dumpster if it wasn’t here,” Paul said.

According to Paul, the store’s sales have doubled this year.

“People are really starting to see thrift shopping as an alternative to retail shopping, which is great,” Paul said. “People, when they come in here, it’s refreshing to see these prices. It’s affordable.”

When shoppers buy from the Asheville Humane Society Thrift Store, they’re also giving back.

“Every single cent goes right to Asheville Humane [Society],” Paul said.

Thrift store shopper Sherry Trout snagged a few bargains at Angel’s Attic Thrift store in Fletcher on Saturday.

“I got two lovely little tops,” Trout said. “The fact that I’m giving also to the animals and to the rescues and whatnot, that makes it nice and very fulfilling.”

100% of the proceeds from Angel’s Attic Thrift Store benefit Charlie’s Angels Animal Rescue, said the rescue’s executive director, Kim Smith.

“That stabilizes the rescue, and it also allows us to help more senior animals,” Smith said.

With new donations daily, Smith likened thrifting to a treasure hunt.

“You never know what’s coming in the door,” Smith said. “A lady the other day bought a $115 blouse for $8!”

The Antique Tobacco Barn in Asheville is also seeing a boost in holiday shoppers.

“We’ve seen sales skyrocket,” said assistant manager Kay Seehaus.

There is something for everyone, Seehaus said. Customers rarely leave empty-handed from the warehouse, which features 60+ vendors.

“Everything has been somewhere and ended up here, which I think is so fascinating,” Seehaus said.

Shopper Mary Abendroth, along with her dog, Cooper, found a vintage stoneware crock. Abendroth said her daughter-in-law has been searching for one for a while.

“I’m so happy that I found one for her,” Abendroth said. “If it’s from the heart, like this is for my daughter-in-law — and I know she’s absolutely going to love it — doesn’t matter if it’s not brand new, right?”

This holiday season, close to 50% of shoppers surveyed by the Thredup consumer report said they are opting to thrift instead of shopping retail.

