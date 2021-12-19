Police need help finding man who ran over brother-in law during Christmas party fight

By Josh Morgan, Iyani Hughes

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia (WGCL) — Police need help finding a man they say ran over and killed his brother-in law with his truck.

Gwinnett County Police say the incident took place on Windsor Oak Circle in unincorporated Lawrenceville Saturday morning.

According to police, a Christmas party began Friday evening around 5 p.m. and a fight broke out between Juan Davila, 41, and and his brother in-law, Ernesto Pelayo, 34, in a backyard of a home early Saturday.

Police added after the fight broke up, Pelayo got in his truck and allegedly ran over Davila, who confronted him.

When police arrived to the scene they saw Davila lying in the street suffering from injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital around 5:15 a.m. where he died.

Police believe the incident was an intentional act and will be treating this as a homicide. Police also say several witnesses in the home saw what happened, but it is unclear if children who lived in the home witnessed the incident as well.

Pelayo was last seen fleeing the scene in who drives a black Dodge Ram 3500, GA license plate #TAT2291.

He has active warrants for Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett County Police Detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

