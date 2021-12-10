Rocks from railroad overpass damage dozens of cars in Florida

By DAESHEN SMITH

PENSACOLA, Florida (WALA) — Hundreds of drivers were headed down I-10 last night in Pensacola when their late-night trip turned dangerous

“Out of nowhere a loud boom, and glass explosion happened in the middle of my face,” said Jessica Bailey.

That glass explosion left a hole in the middle of the windshield. Jessica Bailey says she immediately pulled over and called for help when she realized she wasn’t alone.

“I’m counting the cars on the phone saying how many cars are there. At that time it was about eight,” said Bailey. “Then it added up to about 15 at the scene.”

The line grew even longer which became a problem itself.

“This was an accident waiting to happen with as many people that were on the road and the fact that it was raining,” said Bailey. “It was really scary.”

A long line of cars all with similar windshield and roof damage. No one was sure what happened until they looked up.

“Everybody can all say it was coming from the railroad overpass,” said Bailey.

The Florida Highway Patrol says they received several calls of people throwing rocks from the overpass, but it’s also possible the debris could have come from concrete damage to the bridge. While that part is still up in the air, bailey says all of the drivers are thankful things didn’t get worse.

“Whenever you have a large object thrown in your face just out of nowhere it can be a little startling, but we’re very fortunate,” said Bailey.

The Florida Highway Patrol says there are no suspects from last night’s incident. Meanwhile, the railroad company is sending someone to repair the overpass.

