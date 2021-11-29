SSU’s Theatre Program uses the arts to observe World AIDS Day, along with the creative writing club

By Tigers Roar Staff

SSU Players by the Sea, the Estuary Creative Writing Club & Professor David I. L. Poole’s theater ensemble course, present, “An Artistic World AIDS Day” featuring Watchwomen (WTRT) — Savannah State University’s Visual and Performing Arts Program and student organizations, Players by the Sea and the Creative Writing Estuary Club, will observe World AIDS Day through a night of performances.

The Theatre Ensemble course, taught by Professor David I. L. Poole will present Watchwomen, written by Carolyn Nur Wistrand. Directed by Professor Poole as well, Watchwomen is a play inspired by World AIDS Day. Following their presentation will be a series of creative arts tributes and expressions from Players by the Sea members, Creative Writing Estuary Club members and the Savannah State University community.

Members of Savannah’s health community will be present to provide information and actor, filmmaker, and Savannah State University Journalism & Mass Communications staff member Kareem McMichael, will be the emcee for event.

“Our goal with this event is to use theatre, performing arts and spoken word to educate about HIV/AIDS Awareness, pay tribute to those that have died and be the voice of their families and those affected by their loss,” said Tiffany Wright, Players by the Sea President.

The event will take place in the Kennedy Fine Arts Theater, Wednesday, December 1st at 7:00pm. Admission is free, donations are welcome.

Tigers Roartigersroar@savannahstate.edu912-358-3352