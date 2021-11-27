Sheriff: Child found wandering local hotel alone returned to parents

By Anna Muckenfuss

Click here for updates on this story

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — A child found wandering the halls of a local hotel alone has been reunited with her family.

At 5:43 a.m. Saturday morning deputies were dispatched to 2222 Tittabawassee Road to the Country Inn and Suites for a child walking the halls of the second floor.

The child could not lead investigators to the room she was in, so deputies and hotel staff went door to door to talk to the occupants of each room. No one claimed the child.

The child is around 1.5 to 2 years old, 2.5 feet tall and 26 lbs. She was found wearing a pink shirt with a penguin on it.

As of 10:46 a.m. Saturday morning, Saginaw County Undersheriff Mike Gomez said the child has been returned to her parents.

“CPS has interviewed the parents and are satisfied with their explanation,” Gomez said. “When CPS made contact with the occupants of the room they did not speak to an adult but were told by another juvenile there was not a child missing from the room. The juvenile did not check to verify.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.